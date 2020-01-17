Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie chipped in his fifth from 13 yards, scoring a par. This kept Reavie at 1 under for the round.