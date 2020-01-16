-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Jason Dufner in the first round at the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dufner finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Jason Dufner's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Dufner hit his 102 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dufner had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Dufner's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
