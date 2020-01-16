Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Walker hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Walker missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Walker chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Walker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Walker hit his 83 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Walker's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Walker's tee shot went 207 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 159 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.