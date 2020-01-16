In his first round at the American Express, Ricky Barnes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Barnes got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Barnes hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Barnes's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.