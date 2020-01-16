Hunter Mahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Mahan finished his day tied for 123rd at even par; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Mahan's tee shot went 247 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 164 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Mahan's tee shot went 210 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Mahan hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to even for the round.