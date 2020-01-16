In his first round at the American Express, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Trahan's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

Trahan tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trahan had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Trahan hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.