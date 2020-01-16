-
Ben Crane putts well in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Ben Crane hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crane finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Ben Crane hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Crane to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Crane chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Crane's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
