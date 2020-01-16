Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Baddeley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Baddeley hit his 88 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Baddeley's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.