Brian Smock hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smock finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 244 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Smock chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smock to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Smock had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smock to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Smock's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smock's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smock to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Smock missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smock to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Smock had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smock to 2 over for the round.

Smock got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smock to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Smock chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smock to 2 over for the round.