Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 140th at 2 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Percy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Percy's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Percy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Percy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 2 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.