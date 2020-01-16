-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
In his first round at the American Express, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Howell III's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Howell III's 70 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.