Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Chalmers had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Chalmers's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Chalmers's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green sixth, Chalmers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chalmers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.