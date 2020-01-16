In his first round at the American Express, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 131st at 1 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Cink's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Cink's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.