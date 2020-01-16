Brian Gay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Gay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Gay had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gay's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.