Zach Johnson putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Zach Johnson had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 154 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
