Zac Blair shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Blair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blair had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Blair's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
