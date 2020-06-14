In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 203 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.