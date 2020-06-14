  • Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Xander Schauffele makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele rolls in 25-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

