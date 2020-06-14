In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.

After a 331 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hovland's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.