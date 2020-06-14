Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a 286 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Duncan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.