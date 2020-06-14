-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau’s tight approach leads to birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Daniel Berger, Jason Kokrak, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Finau's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.
