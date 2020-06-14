Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Gooch suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Gooch's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.