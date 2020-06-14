Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger, and Justin Rose are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.