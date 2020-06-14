  • Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Sungjae Im makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drains 23-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Sungjae Im makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.