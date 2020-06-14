Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 11 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Scheffler to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.