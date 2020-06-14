Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Piercy hit his 240 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Piercy's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.