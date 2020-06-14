-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Rory Sabbatini in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Jason Kokrak, Harold Varner III, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rory Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
