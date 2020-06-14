Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 32nd at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, McIlroy chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

McIlroy got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McIlroy to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 over for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot 282 yards to the fairway bunker on the 430-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved McIlroy to 6 over for the round.

McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McIlroy's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.