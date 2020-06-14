-
Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Richy Werenski hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
