-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 14 under; Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.