In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Peter Uihlein hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 17th at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jason Kokrak, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Peter Uihlein got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Peter Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Uihlein hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Uihlein chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Uihlein hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Uihlein's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Uihlein had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.