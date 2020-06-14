-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks a 24-foot birdie on No. 1 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Rodgers makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Rodgers's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
Rodgers hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
