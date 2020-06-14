  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Patrick Reed in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.