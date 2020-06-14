-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Patrick Reed in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under with Bubba Watson; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Patrick Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Patrick Reed at 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reed's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
