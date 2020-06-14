In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Perez finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

Pat Perez got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pat Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Perez's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Perez hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.