Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Daniel Berger, Jason Kokrak, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 12th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
