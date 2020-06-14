In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Wolff chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wolff's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at even for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.