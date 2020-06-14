-
Matthew NeSmith putts himself to an even-par final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III, Chesson Hadley, and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Matthew NeSmith hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith's tee shot went 244 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, NeSmith's 181 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.
