Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 281 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Fitzpatrick hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.