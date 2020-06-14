-
Matt Jones shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones sinks 13-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jones had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
