Mark Hubbard shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger, and Justin Rose are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Hubbard tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 2 over for the round.
