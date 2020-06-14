In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Daniel Berger, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak are tied for 9th at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.