In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Branden Grace, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Daniel Berger, Harold Varner III, and Bubba Watson are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Oosthuizen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Oosthuizen's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.