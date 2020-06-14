Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kisner finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Rose, Jason Kokrak, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kevin Kisner chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.