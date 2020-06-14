  • Keith Mitchell putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.