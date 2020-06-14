-
Keith Mitchell putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
Keith Mitchell got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
