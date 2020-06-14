In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keegan Bradley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Justin Thomas and Branden Grace are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bradley's 76 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Bradley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.