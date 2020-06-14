-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
The Takeaway
Rory, JT chase impressive streaks and a stacked Colonial leaderboard
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge where Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger all chase impressive career streaks and Xander Schauffele tops a stacked leaderboard.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 10th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Thomas went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
Thomas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
-
-
