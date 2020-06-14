Justin Rose hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rose had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rose's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rose's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.