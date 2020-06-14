In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 10th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are tied for 7th at 13 under.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Spieth hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.