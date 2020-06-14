Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jason Kokrak, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.