In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, he sank his approach from 142 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.