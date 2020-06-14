  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Joaquin Niemann holes his 142-yard approach shot for eagle on the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann holes out for eagle on No. 17 at Charles Schwab

