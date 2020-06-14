-
-
Jim Furyk shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Furyk makes birdie on No. 2 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jim Furyk hits his 92-yard approach to 5 ft on the par-4 2nd hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jim Furyk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, J.T. Poston, and Justin Thomas are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Furyk had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Furyk to 2 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Furyk's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Furyk's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Furyk got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Furyk to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.