Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas birdies No. 9 at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jhonattan Vegas hits his 147-yard approach to 8 ft on the par-4 9th hole and would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Collin Morikawa, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.
